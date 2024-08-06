Unacademy CEO Sparks Outrage After Announcing 'No Appraisals' While Wearing T-Shirt Worth ₹33,000 Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal sparked outrage on social after announcing 'zero appraisal' while wearing a t-shirt worth ₹33,000. The development came mere weeks after the ed-tech startup laid off around 250 employees . Munjal has repeatedly insisted that the company would record its 'best year of growth and profitability in 2024' .

Munjal told employees during a recent meeting that that the company had failed to 'it growth goals' despite having an above average (if not great) year. He however insisted that the company would not be able to do appraisals - as conveyed a few weeks earlier. This is incidentally the second year in a row that some Unacademy workers have failed to receive a salary boost.

"The good part is that the burn is extremely low now, and we have a huge runway. And I kept saying that we don't have a survival risk...It's been tough, and that's why I have one bad news that we won't be able to do any appraisals this year," he can be heard saying in the now-viral clip.

“Came across extremely disingenuous. To me it looked like he was trying real hard to not smile. Its all a joke for him. Ki main toh kama ke nikal gaya, who gives a hoot now,” claimed one Reddit user.

“He takes full ownership of this? How exactly? Is he giving extra stock options instead of appraisal? Gaslighting karne ka tareeka thoda kezual hai,” fumed another.

Social media users also lashed out at Munjal for choosing to appear on the call while sporting luxury wear.



“This is Burberry Black Parker t-shirt with embroidered logo. Yeah agreed that one shouldn't go after their personal stuff. But it is what it is,” wrote one Reddit user.

A quick perusal of resale and aggregator websites indicated that similarly monogrammed t-shirts are currently being sold for around ₹30,000 and upwards.

