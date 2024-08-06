The AOI Partners With Tica Interpreter Training To Offer A Specialized Course On Infertility For Medical Interpreters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TYSONS, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is excited to announce the launch of its latest course, "Interpreting for OB/GYN – Part 1: Infertility ." This course, created in partnership with Marisa Rueda Will, CHI from Tica Interpreter Training and Translations , is specifically designed to equip medical interpreters from all language pairings with essential knowledge and skills related to infertility.

This innovative course is approved for two performance-based continuing education units (CEUs) through the Certification Commission for Healthcare Interpreters (CCHI) and aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of infertility, which is crucial for medical interpreters working in OB/GYN settings. Students will benefit from video instruction by Marisa Rueda Will, a seasoned expert in the field, and gain valuable insights into the complexities of infertility treatment and patient care.

"We are proud to partner with Marisa Rueda Will to offer this specialized course that addresses a critical area of medical interpretation," said Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education at the AOI. "Infertility is a sensitive and complex issue, and our course provides interpreters with the knowledge and ethical guidelines necessary to support patients and healthcare providers effectively. We're excited to see more and more trainers taking advantage of our Course Hosting Program and for the growth of our course catalog ."

Course Highlights:



Introduction to Infertility: Understand the basics of infertility and its impact on patients.

Infertility Causes and Initial Treatment: Learn about the various causes of infertility and the initial steps in treatment.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): Gain an overview of ART procedures, associated costs, and their effectiveness.

Infertility Success Rates and Interpreter Ethics: Explore success rates of infertility treatments and the ethical considerations for interpreters in medical settings. Interactive Learning: Engage in dialogue activities for self-practice, utilize glossaries, and receive a certificate of completion.

Marisa Rueda Will, founder of Tica Interpreter Training and Translations, brings her extensive expertise and passion for education to this course. "Infertility is a challenging topic for many patients and medical interpreters play a vital role in facilitating understanding and communication," said Rueda Will. "This course aims to empower interpreters with the necessary skills and knowledge to support patients through their infertility journeys."

The "Interpreting for OB/GYN – Part 1: Infertility" course is now open for enrollment. The AOI invites all aspiring and current medical interpreters to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their skills and better support patients and healthcare providers.

For more information about the course and to enroll, please visit .

About the Academy of Interpretation (AOI):

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is a leading organization in the language services industry, dedicated to professionalizing the field and maintaining high-quality standards. AOI offers education, training, and credentialing to interpreters, translators, and language professionals to ensure effective communication across linguistic and cultural divides.

About Tica Interpreter Training and Translations:

Tica Interpreter Training and Translations, founded by Marisa Rueda Will, is a training company that believes in working toward closing the healthcare inequality gap by training, educating, and empowering novice and advanced medical interpreters. Marisa specializes in education through storytelling. Her company provides training for interpreters by interpreters based on real patient experiences.

