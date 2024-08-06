Material Solutions For The Advanced Manufacturing Expo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UHMW IPX 2000's advanced wear enhances its abrasion and UV resistance while retaining UHMW's low moisture absorption, high chemical resistance, and self-lubricating properties.

Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions for the sector during the lead-up to the Advanced Manufacturing Expo.

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases material solutions for the manufacturing sector during the lead-up to the Advanced Manufacturing Expo, a two day event running from August 7th to August 8th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Advanced Materials Expo brings together engineers, technicians, operators, and other manufacturing professionals to experience the latest products, attend educational sessions, and take part in networking opportunities essential for increasing efficiency, productivity, and quality in manufacturing.Interstate Advanced Materials provides the manufacturing sector with advanced material solutions that exceed the rigorous demands of manufacturing equipment, including IPX 2000® UHMW . IPX 2000® is an advanced polyethylene compound with enhanced abrasion and UV resistance compared to virgin UHMW that allows it to excel in indoor and outdoor wear applications like conveyor guide rails, rollers, and wear strips. It maintains UHMW's other exceptional properties, including high chemical resistance, self-lubricating capabilities, and low moisture absorption. IPX 2000® UHMW is ideal for use in other manufacturing equipment components such as gears, springs, plates, housings, and as a replacement for metal parts.Nylatron® 703XL PA6 is designed for high-performance bearing applications. It offers superior load-bearing capabilities and virtually eliminates stick-slip, making it ideal for manufacturing applications that require extreme precision. Nylatron® 703XL's other properties are comparable to standard cast nylon, including its resistance to chemicals, moisture, and strong electrical insulation properties. Nylatron® 703XL's exceptional wear resistance surpasses that of Nylatron® NSM and makes it well-suited for wear pads, conveyor components, corner tracks, bushings, and bearings.Another commonly-used material in the manufacturing industry is Renovo-MPCTM post-consumer polycarbonate sheet . Renovo-MPCTM is made from reclaimed post-consumer polycarbonate and offers sustainability without compromising on the physical properties general-purpose polycarbonate is known for. It is virtually unbreakable and features excellent optical qualities, including high light transmission and low haze. Renovo-MPCTM's properties make it ideal for machine guards, safety shields, equipment enclosures, and more, allowing for clear visibility of operations while maximizing protection against potential hazards.Interstate Advanced Materials offers a comprehensive range of machining and fabrication services for custom parts used in manufacturing machinery, including a diverse range of fabrication techniques like plastic welding, flame polishing, solvent bonding, CNC routing, milling, and turning. Interstate Advanced Materials' expertise ensures precise high-quality custom parts for a wide range of applications.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with manufacturing professionals ahead of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo to find solutions for the industry's most pressing challenges. The company is dedicated to helping engineers, technicians, operators, and other manufacturing specialists enhance their knowledge of the benefits provided by plastics and composite materials. Manufacturing professionals seeking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on IPX 2000®, Nylatron® 703XL, Renovo-MPCTM, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Stephen Sowinski

Interstate Advanced Materials

+1 800-742-3444

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube