Sufi Sajjadanashin Council Welcomes Proposed Amendments To Waqf Act

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) has welcomed the government's proposed move to bring a bill in the Parliament to amend the Waqf Act and accused vested interests of misleading the Muslim community.

Council Chairman Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chisti, who is also the successor of the head of Ajmer Dargah, said that he is confident that both the Central and state will maintain transparency in the proposed changes in the law and no one should have any objection.

Talking to IANS at the India Islamic Cultural Centre here, he said that the people who are opposing the bill are misleading the community and trying to divide the society on communal lines.

"It would be better if they help the government by providing good suggestions instead of opposing it. So that the government can make a good law through this bill and the Muslim community can be uplifted by making proper use of the valuable Waqf lands," he said.

Chisti alleged that there is immense corruption in all the waqf boards and few board officials have misused their positions.

He also urged the government to set up a Dargah Board to manage the property of Sufi shrines for the upliftment of the community.