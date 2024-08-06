UAE Could Host Women's T20 World Cup Amid Bangladesh Turmoil

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:03 PM

The International Council (ICC) could shift this year's women's T20 from Bangladesh, which has been hit by anti-government agitations over the last few weeks.

UAE, Sri Lanka and India are among the venues shortlisted as back-ups in case the is shifted, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus , in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.

The women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20 this year but ICC is preparing a list of back-up, alternate venues.

An ICC official said on Monday that the governing body of cricket worldwide is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and all options regarding venues are being kept open.

"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants," said a statement from ICC, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Following the developments on Monday, the government of at least three nations, Australia, England and India, which will be participating in the tournament, have issued travel advisories to their citizens and urged them against visiting Bangladesh.

