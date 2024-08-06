Google Is An 'Illegal' Monopoly - And The Internet Will Never Be The Same

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On Monday (August 5) a US judge ruled has violated antitrust laws, saying the organization

Google disputes the ruling. Its president of global affairs, Kent Walker, said:“this decision recognises that Google offers the best search engine, but concludes that we shouldn't be allowed to make it easily available.”

Nevertheless, the landmark decision has shaken the foundation of Google's business, its search engine. For well over a decade, Google has been the dominant search engine in the market. The tech giant reportedly controls around 90% of the US search market, leaving little room for competitors to make any claim.

Google has been able to maintain this dominance through exclusive contracts with companies such as Apple and Samsung, which enable Google to be the default search engine on their platforms.

These monopolistic practices have allowed Google to charge high prices for search advertising. Being the default browser across many platforms, this search engine has become the easiest, quickest and most reliable resource for most people.

This has reinforced the company's online advertising business, leaving little room for competitors to offer comparable services at more reasonable prices.