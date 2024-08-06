QIIB Launches 'Joud' Savings Account

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar International Islamic (QIIB) has announced the launch of its new product, 'Joud' savings account, which allows the bank's customers to win a major annual prize as well as weekly, monthly, and quarterly prizes, with total value for all prizes exceeding millions of Qatari riyals.

QIIB's 'Jood' account is a highly competitive savings product that offers numerous benefits to customers. At the forefront are the substantial cash prizes that the customer can win, in addition to being a convenient way to save money.

It also allows for quarterly profit distributions, and customers can withdraw and deposit into it at any time of their choice.

The total number of prizes for QIIB's 'Joud' savings account is 141 annually, including a major prize valued at QR1 million. Additionally, there are 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter), each at valued at QR50,000.

The account also allows customers to win 120 monthly prizes (10 per month), each valued at QR10,000.

Each balance of QR10,000 gives the customer an opportunity to win in the various draws conducted throughout the year.

Commenting on this occasion, QIIB Deputy CEO Jamal Abdullah Al-Jamal (pictured) stated,“We are pleased to introduce the 'Joud' account, which is considered a qualitative addition to our product lineup. It provides ideal opportunities for customers to diversify their savings channels and use them in a way that gives them outstanding chances to win prizes throughout the year.

“We are keen to reward our customers for their loyalty and provide the best products and services that meet their expectations, while keeping pace with the latest and most important banking developments in the market. This is in addition to responding to the competition and elevating customer experience to new levels”, he added.

The Deputy CEO affirmed,“QIIB will continue to develop new banking products and services in line with its strategy, which focuses on innovation across various aspects of banking and delivering the best solutions to our customers that are most suitable for their needs and aspirations.”