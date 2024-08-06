European Stocks Recover Slightly At Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London : Europe's main stock markets saw modest rebounds at the start of trading on Tuesday after a rout for global equities the previous session on fears of a US recession.

London's FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent to 8,050.58 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,159.94 points and Frankfurt's DAX grew 0.7 percent to 17,451.27.