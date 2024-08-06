European Stocks Recover Slightly At Open
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
London : Europe's main stock markets saw modest rebounds at the start of trading on Tuesday after a rout for global equities the previous session on fears of a US recession.
London's FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to 8,050.58 points.
In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 7,159.94 points and Frankfurt's DAX grew 0.7 percent to 17,451.27.
MENAFN06082024000063011010ID1108524296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.