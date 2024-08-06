Samba Advances In 400M Hurdles As Ismail Books Semi-Finals Berth

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Abderrahman Samba cleared first obstacle in search for his maiden Olympic medal as he reached the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles at Stade de France in Paris yesterday.

The Asian Games medalist secured third place in his heat, clocking 48.35 secs to finish behind reigning Olympic champion Karsten Warholm of Norway, who topped the heat with a time of 47.57 secs. Frenchman Clement Ducos recorded a personal best of 47.69 secs to take second place in the heat. The semi-finals will take place tomorrow.

“The semi-finals will be tougher in presence of a strong field that includes several Olympics and World Championships medalists. I am focused on reaching the final to step closer to my goal,” said Samba, who is targeting an Olympic victory.

Sublime Younousse and Tijan storm into quarter-finals

Qatar participated in the 400m hurdles with three athletes marking the first time ever an Asian nation was represented by three runners in the discipline at Olympics.

Also yesterday, Bassem Hemeida registered his season's best of 49.82 secs but could only secure fifth place in his heat, won by America's Tokyo silver medallist Rai Benjamin in 48.82 secs.

Hemeida will now take part in today's repechage, hoping for a top-two finish in his heat to qualify for the semi-finals. The third Qatari athlete in the event Ismail Doudai Abakar did not finish his heat.



Qatar's Ammar Ismail crosses the finish line to win the men's 400m repechage round. AFP

Meanwhile, Qatari sprinter Ammar Ismail [Yahia Ibrahim] yesterday displayed another impressive show of pace to reach the semi-finals of men's 400m.

Ismail, who clocked a personal best of 44.66 secs in heats on Sunday, topped his repechage heat with a time of 44.77 secs to advance in the competition at Stade de France.

The semi-final will take place today.

“I will look to improve my time and qualify for the final,” he said.



Qatar's Bassem Hemeida in action yesterday.

Ismail has several accolades to his credit including the 2022 GCC Games, 2023 West Asian Athletics Championships and 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships gold medals.

Tomorrow, Qatar's Olympic hero Mutaz Barshim will start his title defence in the men's high jump with middle-distance runner Abubakar Hayder also starting his campaign in the 800 meters the same day.