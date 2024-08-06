Al Bidda SC Partner With Ajax To Develop Club's Youth Programmes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Bidda SC has signed a long-term partnership agreement with Ajax to manage and train their club Youth Program, utilizing its worldwide renowned philosophy, culture, and methodology. The Club Youth Program educates children and teens from the age of 8 until the age of 19 years old.

Al Bidda SC Vice Chairman Hamad bin Mohamed bin Fahad Al Thani said,“With this partnership, we are setting a strong and solid foundation towards creating the best local club Youth Academy in Qatar. This, in turn, will help us foster great talents who will move up to join our first team. The Ajax academy is one of the best, if not the best, in the world. They have been doing it for a long time, and they have produced global talents and legends. Indeed, this would have a very positive impact on our players, coaches, administrators at the club, and, of course, for the development of Qatari football.”

Ajax Technical Director Alex Kroes said:“We are delighted to expand our international football network through this partnership. The global interest in Ajax's football expertise is enormous and we are convinced that, in Al Bidda SC, we have found a partner with the same vision as Ajax. In the coming years, we will make every effort to set up a strong youth academy, which should ultimately ensure a constant flow of youth players to their first team. It is also great that we can implement our football philosophy on a broader scale. We have noticed a huge demand for this and are looking forward to these activities.”

Ronald De Boer, former Netherlands star and now Ajax A1 assistant manager, who was also present on the occasion, while speaking of the partnership said Ajax were keen to work with the youth of Al Bidda SC.

“When I came here, I saw football was already very popular, and Qatar had a vision to improve, and it doesn't stop even after the FIFA World Cup. Sports is a big part of life here.

“The broader objective is to ensure that even those who don't become professional football players learn valuable lessons from their experiences. This will help them in their future endeavors, making them better prepared for whatever path they choose. Our ultimate goal is to help young people achieve their dreams, whether in football or other fields.”

As part of the partnership, Ajax Academy trainers and coaches will be directly conducting all Al Bidda SC youth training and development programs starting immediately.

Currently playing in Qatar Second Division League, Al Bidda SC was established in 2015. The club started as an amateur team playing in the Second Division and even winning the Division Cup in 2022 and being a finalist in 2023. In July 2023, the club was granted full membership in the Qatar Football Association Cup (QFA) and played its 2023-2024 season as a full member.

The club won the Qatari League Cup in 2024. With the new partnership, Ajax continue to form talented young players into top football players. The Academy currently operates in Pachuca (Mexico), Gamba Osaka (Japan), Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), and Sharjah FC (UAE) and will soon start providing its expertise in Qatar in the form of training programs, local, regional, and international competitions.