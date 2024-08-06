Varsity Brands Unveils Expanded Varsity University: A Unified Hub For Comprehensive Education And Training

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enhanced Resources to Empower Educators for the New School Year

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands , the leader in and spirit, today announced the expansion of Varsity University , creating a groundbreaking centralized educational hub to empower educators, coaches, athletes, and students. As the only uniting physical, mental, and social resources under one roof, Varsity University sets a new standard for comprehensive education and support. This expansion comes at a crucial time as prepare for the new academic year, providing essential resources to enhance back-to-school readiness and overall student well-being.

Varsity University Logo

Continue Reading

Through the programming available via Varsity University, Varsity Brands has impacted more than 90 million students and 170,000 educators and coaches worldwide, with plans to reach an additional 10 million students and 20,000 educators and coaches within the next year. The platform focuses on holistic student development by emphasizing physical, mental and social health. Guided by three core principles – equity of access for every school community, evidence-based programs and elevating the student experience – Varsity University is redefining educational support.

The expanded Varsity University features four dynamic programs:



Believe In You: Focused on emotional literacy, mental health, character development and leadership skills, this program offers resources and activities to build school connections and student leadership. Varsity Brands has served over 100,000 teachers through Believe In You, impacting tens of millions of students worldwide.

OPEN: Providing free, standards-based physical education resources, OPEN aims to ensure every student has access to quality physical education. With more than 150,000 registered users worldwide, it promotes lifelong health and fitness.

SURGE: Dedicated to the coaches of female athletes, SURGE empowers girls to develop stronger physical and mental resilience through sports. Launched in March 2024, it has been adopted by over 1,800 athletic programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., supporting more than 250,000 female athletes. Varsity Spirit: Varsity University originated under Varsity Spirit, serving athletes, gym owners, coaches, and judges in the cheer, dance and band communities. It continues to offer trusted resources and curriculum, remaining the go-to program for all cheer, dance and band educational needs.

Varsity University serves as a centralized hub, providing access to all programs through a single login. It also now offers premium on-demand professional development courses for OPEN and Believe In You, with future courses planned for SURGE and Varsity Spirit.

Empower Your School Community with Varsity University

Discover comprehensive support for educators, coaches, athletes, and students at Varsity University.

"We are thrilled to introduce the expanded Varsity University as a comprehensive educational hub for all school communities," said Aaron Hart, VP of Curriculum & Program Engagement for Varsity Brands. "This expansion represents our commitment to building strong learning communities for educators, enhancing mental health in schools and providing practical resources to educators, coaches, athletes and students to elevate well-being on every campus."

"Varsity Brands has consistently championed positive change in schools, and the expansion of Varsity University exemplifies our dedication to making a difference in the lives of today's youth," said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO of Varsity Brands. "By ensuring equitable access to invaluable resources and empowering educators and students alike, we are fostering environments where every student can thrive."

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands

is the premier provider of customizable team sports, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook services, experiences and products. The company's mission is to elevate the student experience, positively impacting the lives of over 55 million young people nationwide. Its divisions-BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit-champion youth participation and celebrate their achievements, fostering passion, enthusiasm and community engagement. The company serves elementary, middle, and high schools, colleges, universities, gyms, club select teams and professional sports. Explore how Varsity Brands is shaping the future of youth engagement and making a difference in the lives of young people across the country at varsitybrands.

CONTACT:

Susan Crumpton

[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Brands, LLC