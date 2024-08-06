Hungary Has Highest Level Of Real Estate Price Growth In Europe
By Alimat Aliyeva
Real estate prices in Hungary are showing record growth in
Europe. This is due to the fact that the Hungarian real estate
market experienced a noticeable recovery in 2024, stopping the
decline observed in previous years, Azernews
reports.
36 percent increase in housing sales was recorded in the first
half of this year compared to the same period last year.
Thus, Hungary leads the EU in house price growth, which
indicates a significant recovery and continued expansion of the
market.
The publication Economx writes that the Hungarian real estate
market showed noticeable signs of recovery in early 2024. The price
increase was widespread, with the exception of individual houses in
the east of the country, where no significant changes were
observed.
In 2023, price growth in the housing market slowed down, but the
overall housing price index reached 271 percent of the base in
2015. Despite the fact that inflation outpaced nominal house price
growth last year, which led to a decrease in real prices,
significant changes occurred in the first quarter of 2024. Real
prices for existing and new housing have tripled. Last year, the
average price of new housing in the country rose to 62 million
forints (156 thousand euros), and at the beginning of 2024 - to
65.8 million forints (166 thousand euros), while the price per
square meter approached 1.2 million forints (3,020 euros).
In the capital Budapest, the average price per square meter of
existing (that is, already inhabited) apartments has increased to
918,000 forints (2,310 euros).
This is one of the highest levels of real estate price growth in
Europe.
