Films Based On Fairy Tales About Princesses Shot In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Russia, it is planned to create several full-length films that will be based on popular fairy tales about princesses and princesses, Azernews reports.

Such popular stories as "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess", "The Princess on the Pea", "Princess Nesmeyana" and others will be transferred to the screens.

The first to be filmed is "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess." The screenplay and director will be Evgeny Bedarev, known for the films "New Year's Tariff" and "Brownie". It is claimed that filming will start in the winter of 2024.

"The cycle will largely be filmed within the framework of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra film cluster, using the technical and creative capacities of the region. We especially note the importance of interregional cooperation, thanks to which we will be able to realize our ambitious plans and make a fairy tale a magical reality," said Evgenia Melentyeva, General producer of KD Studios.