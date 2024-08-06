عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Films Based On Fairy Tales About Princesses Shot In Russia

Films Based On Fairy Tales About Princesses Shot In Russia


8/6/2024 3:16:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Russia, it is planned to create several full-length films that will be based on popular fairy tales about princesses and princesses, Azernews reports.

Such popular stories as "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess", "The Princess on the Pea", "Princess Nesmeyana" and others will be transferred to the screens.

The first to be filmed is "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess." The screenplay and director will be Evgeny Bedarev, known for the films "New Year's Tariff" and "Brownie". It is claimed that filming will start in the winter of 2024.

"The cycle will largely be filmed within the framework of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra film cluster, using the technical and creative capacities of the region. We especially note the importance of interregional cooperation, thanks to which we will be able to realize our ambitious plans and make a fairy tale a magical reality," said Evgenia Melentyeva, General producer of KD Studios.

MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108524252


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search