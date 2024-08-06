Films Based On Fairy Tales About Princesses Shot In Russia
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Russia, it is planned to create several full-length films
that will be based on popular fairy tales about princesses and
princesses, Azernews reports.
Such popular stories as "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess",
"The Princess on the Pea", "Princess Nesmeyana" and others will be
transferred to the screens.
The first to be filmed is "The Tale of the Sleeping Princess."
The screenplay and director will be Evgeny Bedarev, known for the
films "New Year's Tariff" and "Brownie". It is claimed that filming
will start in the winter of 2024.
"The cycle will largely be filmed within the framework of the
Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug-Yugra film cluster, using the
technical and creative capacities of the region. We especially note
the importance of interregional cooperation, thanks to which we
will be able to realize our ambitious plans and make a fairy tale a
magical reality," said Evgenia Melentyeva, General producer of KD
Studios.
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108524252
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.