Baku To Host SALAM International Children's & Youth Film Festival

The SALAM International Children's and Youth film Festival,
founded by Nariman Mammadov, will commence its 2024 edition on
August 26, Azernews reports.
The festival, which runs until August 29, will see participation
from around 600 schoolchildren hailing from countries including
Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia,
Pakistan, Ukraine, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, and
Great Britain.
Nariman Mammadov, the founder and CEO, established the festival
in 2019 under the auspices of Narimanfilm Film Company, with PASHA
Holding as the general sponsor.
The festival has grown significantly since its inception, which
saw 300 youth participate in its first edition from September 2-5,
2019. The inaugural event was a resounding success, featuring
screenings, director and actor meet-and-greets, film discussions,
and the showcasing of short videos made by teenagers.
Supported by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education and Science
and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, SALAM has carved a unique
place in the cultural landscape, receiving positive reviews both
locally and internationally.
The festival has facilitated the formation of friendly ties
between Azerbaijani youth and their peers from various countries,
promoting Azerbaijani culture and educating the younger generation
in line with global spiritual values.
This year's edition is expected to make a lasting impression on
its participants and enliven Azerbaijan's cultural scene.
The festival program and the list of participating films will be
announced later, with updates available on the festival's website and social media .
The main goal of the festival is to cultivate artistic taste and
a deep understanding of cinema among young people by showcasing
high-quality professional films.
The organizers are optimistic that the festival will continue to
foster cultural exchange and artistic appreciation among the
youth.
US-AZ Cultural Foundation (USAZCF), a sanctioned 501(c)(3) USA
nonprofit entity will take part in the SALAM Festival
activities.
USAZCF strongly believes that when youth speak, the world
listens; connectivity through the film's lens is one well
thought-out path.
USAZCF will help bring American youth to a future“SALAM”
Festival. Participating in the SALAM” Festival will connect
American and Azerbaijani youth in an approach they have never
before explored or experienced.
The upright future of humanity is in well-informed and
explorative young.
Website:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
