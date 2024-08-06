عربي


Iran, Tajikistan Introduce Visa-Free Regime

8/6/2024 3:16:26 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Tajikistan and Iran have been introducing a visa-free Regime for holders of general-purpose foreign passports since August 10, Azernews reports.

"Starting from August 10, 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the abolition of visas for holders of general-purpose foreign passports will come into force," the message says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that according to the document, holders of civil passports of the two countries have the right to visit the territory of the parties without a visa for a period of 30 days within 90 days from the moment of the first entry. It is clarified that at the first stage, the introduction of a visa-free system will be carried out only for those who use air services on the route Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe.

AzerNews

