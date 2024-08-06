Italy Ranks 2Nd In EU For Organ Donation Rate In 2023
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In 2023, Italy achieved the second highest organ donation rate
in the European Union, Azernews reports citing
Agenzia ANSA, which cited the latest annual activity report on
transplants.
With a rate of 28.2 donors per million residents, Italy ranked
second only to Spain, the global leader with 48.9 donors per
million. Italy surpassed France (26.3), Great Britain (21.3), and
Germany (11.4).
This result was validated by the annual activity report on
transplants available on the National Transplant Centre's website.
Preliminary data released in January indicated that 2023 was the
most successful year on record.
MENAFN06082024000195011045ID1108524242
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.