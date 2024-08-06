Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting: Additional Funding For Missile Program Among Key Decisions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to hear reports on the situation at the front and discuss the issue of additional funding for a missile program.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I held the Staff meeting. The number one issue is the battlefield situation. In more detail - the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Kharkiv sectors. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided a report via link: he is now there and is personally overseeing the situation. Separate reports from the intelligence services - HUR [the Main Intelligence Directorate] and FIS [the Foreign Intelligence Service] - on possible developments of the situation and the current objectives of the Russian troops," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the meeting also considered the issue related to the domestic drone and missile production.

"The Defense Forces' needs until the end of the year and production dynamics. Reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation Mykhailo Fedorov, and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. The Staff meeting decided to allocate additional funding for our missile program. There will be more missiles of our own production," the head of state said.

During the meeting, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on the supply of weapons and equipment to additional brigades.

As reported, 133 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine over the past day, with nearly one-third of them occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

