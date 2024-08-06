Ukraine Will Need EUR 12-13B To Ensure Resilience Of Energy System - Kudrytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must build more than 12 gigawatts of capacity in the coming years in order to have an system resistant to possible attacks, with EUR 12-13 billion needed for this.

Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said this during the entitled "Decentralized generation: new opportunities for business and communities," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The official said the emphasis should be placed not on the of large power plants, which the enemy can easily destroy with a few missiles, but on decentralization and distribution of capacities. This is primarily about the balancing segment of Ukrainian generation, in particular about alternative energy.

"In order to have an energy system resistant to enemy attacks, Ukraine in the next few years needs to build at least 4 GW of new wind power plants, 3.8 GW of solar power plants, 1.4 GW of gas generation capacities, 1.1 GW of new biomass thermal power plants and 0.8 GW of energy storage facilities. About EUR 12-13 billion is needed to build all this," Kudrytskyi said.

According to him, it is impossible to do this without attracting private investment. Therefore, economic prerequisites are needed to interest businesses and communities in the construction of a new decentralized energy system.