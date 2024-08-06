Fire And Explosions Reported Near Oktyabrskoye Air Base In Crimea - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out and loud explosions were heard near the Oktyabrskoye air base in temporarily occupied Crimea on Tuesday, August 6.

That is according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Subscribers report a fire in the area of the Oktyabrskoye airfield. Loud explosions are heard there," the post reads.

Another post states that ammunition is detonating underground.

According to the Telegram channel, residents of the villages of Leninskoye and Zvezdnoye are sitting in basements as shells are flying apart after the explosions. Explosions were also heard in the village of Shyrokoye, not far from the Oktyabrskoye air base.

According to the channel, due to technical reasons, railway services between Simferopol and Dzhankoi, located near the village of Shyrokoye, were suspended for two hours.

The Oktyabrskoye air base is currently not in use, and the Russian military stores ammunition at its warehouses near the village of Zvezdnoye.