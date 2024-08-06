Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Ballistic Missile, Helicopter In Sumy Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian ballistic missile and two UAVs and destroyed an enemy helicopter in the Sumy region on August 6.
The region's military administration announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, on August 6, units of the defense and security forces destroyed an enemy ballistic missile, two unmanned aerial vehicles and one helicopter in the sky over the Sumy region," the post reads.
