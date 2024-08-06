Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Ballistic Missile, Helicopter In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian ballistic missile and two UAVs and destroyed an enemy helicopter in the Sumy region on August 6.

The region's military administration announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

