Zelensky Says Russia Will Not Be Able To Impose Permanent Wars On World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will not be able to impose permanent chaos and wars on the world instead of normal life.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The advantage of our warriors over the occupier is something we can all achieve together. Everyone who works for the sake of our independence in Ukraine. Everyone in the world, who truly values international law and wants to achieve a real, lasting, and just peace as soon as possible. The determination, courage, and support of Ukrainians now – the truly courageous decisions of our partners – is what guarantees that Russia will not succeed in imposing permanent chaos and wars on the world instead of normal life," he said.

Zelensky added that today the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff decided to increase funding for Ukraine's missile program.

"And separately, the Minister of Defense reported on the provision of our brigades with weapons and on relevant negotiations with our partners. I am grateful to all in the world who are truly willing to support us in the way we need to in order to achieve results now and in the future," he said.

As reported, the President held a Stavka. Among the key decisions made was the allocation of additional funds to finance the missile program.