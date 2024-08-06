Russians Shell Kherson - Two People Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled Kherson with artillery, injuring two people.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"An ambulance brought a 61-year-old woman to the hospital. She had an explosive injury, a back injury and a traumatic amputation of the shoulder," the statement said.

Russian attackagain, one wounded

It is noted that medics provided assistance to a 64-year-old man on the spot. He suffered an explosive injury, as well as minor injuries to his leg and arm. The victim refused to be hospitalised.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked Kherson region with drones during the day, 11 people were injured.