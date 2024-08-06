Russians Shell Kherson - Two People Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery, injuring two people.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"An ambulance brought a 61-year-old woman to the hospital. She had an explosive injury, a back injury and a traumatic amputation of the shoulder," the statement said.
Read also:
Russian troops
attack Kupiansk
again, one wounded
It is noted that medics provided assistance to a 64-year-old man on the spot. He suffered an explosive injury, as well as minor injuries to his leg and arm. The victim refused to be hospitalised.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked Kherson region with drones during the day, 11 people were injured.
MENAFN06082024000193011044ID1108524198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.