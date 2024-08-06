(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chinese researchers have made a significant advance in the of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition that has perplexed the global medical community for over 70 years.

Their findings, reported by CGTN, a partner of TV BRICS , have attracted international attention.

HCM, often caused by genetic abnormalities in heart muscle, remains a leading cause of fatal cardiac complications in young people under 35, according to Professor Xie Xiaojie of Zhejiang University Medical School. While existing drugs can manage symptoms, a dedicated treatment for the underlying myocardial hypertrophy has eluded researchers for nearly four decades.

The disease progresses to cause potentially fatal complications such as arrhythmia, stroke, and heart failure, Xie said. It is primarily classified into obstructive (HOCM) and non-obstructive forms.

“We've transitioned from following global trends in HOCM surgery to setting the pace,” said Wei Xiang, a professor at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan and lead researcher on a new drug. While surgery and interventional therapies can be effective,they are complex, risky, and suitable for only a limited patient group, necessitating innovative approaches.

The new drug offers hope for elderly Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy patients by eliminating the need for open-heart surgery, thereby reducing the risks of cardiac arrest and blood transfusion.