(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Championing Tomorrow's Zero-Incident Strategy: Pioneering Safety, Sustainability, and Success in Workplace Health 2nd ASIA HSE SUMMIT 2024



HO CHI MINH CITY, Aug 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Join us for a dynamic two-day experience at the ASIA HSE SUMMIT 2024 with leaders, policymakers, and HSE experts.







Immerse yourself in expert-led sessions that showcase the latest breakthroughs in HSE and learn how to foster a safety-first culture, implement efficient crisis response strategies, advocate for zero-harm initiatives and elevate your understanding of sustainable HSE practices that set new standards for workplace safety.

The topics of discussion will include:



Workplace Emergencies Crisis Management & Best Practices for managing risks

Workplace Violence Prevention: strategies to create safe workplace

Ergonomic Excellence: Tackling musculoskeletal disorders (MSDS) in the workplace

Smart Safety Technologies: Integration of AI, IOT, Drones for real-time Monitoring and predictive Safety management

Zero Harm Initiatives: Strategies on achieving mission Zero-Harm

PPE Innovations: Latest advancement in PPE for safety & compliance

Breaking bias: unconscious bias in workplace safety

Advancing ESG and Carbon Neutrality in Industrial operations

Innovative practices for reducing environmental footprints and integrating sustainability into HSE protocols Practicing the Method R U OK in The Workplace and Crisis Management

This is your chance to Revolutionize Your HSE Approaches, Don't miss out – secure your spot now and be part of the change!

REGISTRATION LINK :



WEBSITE LINK :



For any further inquiries, feel free to contact:

AMINA : ... | +601161888699

MED :

...

| +60182855877