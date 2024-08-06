(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) U.S. Polo Assn. Moves Up Two Spots in License Global's Top 25 'Top Global Licensors' Sports Brand Recognized for Reaching $2.4 Billion in Global Retail Sales



West Palm Beach, FL, Aug 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

USPA Global today announced that

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), remained in the Top 25 on

License Global

magazine's prestigious list of Top Global Licensors for 2024. U.S. Polo Assn. was recognized as one of the world's largest sports and apparel licensors, with the multi-billion-dollar, sport-inspired brand moving up two spots from 25th in 2023 to 23rd overall in 2024.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s strong ranking was based on an outstanding 2023, having achieved $2.4 billion in global retail sales, expanding its footprint to include over 190 countries, and ending the year with more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. The brand has fast-tracked its digital strategy, which resulted in websites for more than 50 countries in 20 different languages and the activation of more than 8 million social media followers of the brand worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn.'s authentic connection to the sport of polo continues to resonate with younger consumers and sports fans around the world.

"I would like to thank every member of our USPA Global Team and our dedicated strategic partners worldwide for their commitment and excellence in advancing U.S. Polo Assn.," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company which manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Rising to the 23rd

position on

License Global's

Top 25 list is both a privilege and testament to our tireless efforts in executing our global strategy and aggressive growth plans."

License Global's Top Global Licensors list is a "who's who" of licensing titans, derived from an annual study that "accounts for retail sales of licensed merchandise across all major sectors of business, from entertainment to sport, food and beverage, corporate brands, fashion, art and design, and much more."

To be considered for inclusion, each brand or corporate entity must submit retail figures based on worldwide sales of licensed merchandise. In addition, License Global's editors do their own independent vetting and verification, by consulting industry sources, annual reports, and financial documents. The world's largest brand remains The Walt Disney Company at $62 billion in retail sales, with the fourth largest brand, Warner Bros. Discovery, at $15 billion, and NBC Universal, the sixth largest brand at $11.5 billion.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the

United States Polo Association (USPA),

the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

USPA Global

is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit

