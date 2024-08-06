GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Progress Update And Next Steps Toward Commercialisation



- Graphene Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (" GMG " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the latest progress update on its Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery (" G+AI Battery ") being developed by GMG and the University of Queensland (" UQ "). Notably, this update includes information about GMG's G+AI Battery regarding:

Electrochemistry Optimisation

1000 mAh Battery Cell Capacity Reached (Previously)

Battery Technology Readiness Level

Next Steps Toward Commercialisation and Market Applications

Next Generation Battery Performance Important Milestones for GMG's Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Development Electrochemistry Optimisation The Company is currently optimising the G+AI Battery pouch cell electrochemistry - which is a standard battery development process step (please see Battery Technology Readiness Level section below). The Company has developed significant knowledge regarding the electrochemistry of the pouch cells since achieving the targeted 1 Ah cell capacity in February 2024. The challenges that the G+AI Battery are showing through this phase of its maturation are very similar to other battery chemistries that have been developed into mass production - including Lithium-Ion batteries. The performance of the pouch cells will be communicated upon successfully producing a repeatable and 3rd party tested 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell. The Company is confident it can meet its overall timeline on the battery cell roadmap as seen in Figure 1 as previously communicated. Figure 1: Battery Cell Roadmap To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

There are five steps in this optimisation process which the Company completes once per week in what it calls a "Sprint" as seen in Figure 2. Figure 2: Optimisation Weekly Sprint Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Make Cell The major components of the G+AI Battery are:

Cathode: Graphene, binder and solvent (water or another solution) layered on a metal foil cathode substrate.

Anode: Aluminium foil

Electrolyte: Aluminium Chloride and ionic fluid (Urea or another solution)

Separator: Separator These are assembled in a standard step by step process - which is documented in the Company's operation manual of procedures for the Battery Development Process. There are many different variations that can be trialed in a cell design which can include, but are not limited to, the following: - Processing of the graphene

- Type of Cathode Solvent

- Type of Cathode Binder

- Cathode thickness

- Various Ionic Fluids in the Electrolyte

- Various mixes of Electrolyte components

- Types of Separators (different materials, suppliers and thicknesses)

- Various Cathode preparation variations

- Various Cell Assembly process variations

- Charging and Discharging algorithms (including charging voltage, current and time)

- Formation Processes Typically, 5 of each battery design is made which ensures a statistical depth to the testing. Test Cell Performance Once the Cell Performance is measured (on the charging/discharging stacks) there are certain performance parameters that are observed which include, but are not limited to, the following: - Capacity (mAh)

- Nominal Voltage (Volts)

- Number of Charging and Discharging Cycles (number)

- Physical expansion or contraction of the cell

- Physical changes to the cell This data is then recorded and linked to the cell design and assembly process used to make the cell. Compare Cell Performance The objective of this step is to understand what design and cell assembly parameters, in an isolated test, have a repeatable causal change in cell performance. Each Sprint usually focuses on a single variable in design or cell assembly - an example of a 3-week Sprint program is seen in Figure 3. Figure 3: Sprint Program Example To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Review Optimisation Options Upon reviewing optimisation options for the next Sprint, there are many parameters to consider. Often one design parameter of the cell or assembly process will positively improve one cell performance outcome but have a negative impact on another. As the Company optimises various performance outcomes of the battery cell - some of which are shown in Figure 4 - the Company needs to consider the various potential trade-offs on other performance outcomes. Figure 4: Battery Optimisation Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Propose Next Cell Design (repeat Step 1 again) Once the Company has selected the design of the Cell parameters, it needs to test for optimisation. This involves repeating step 1 until a final design or variable is chosen. 1000 mAh Battery Cell Capacity Reached The Company previously announced on the 6th February 2024 it produced multiple battery pouch cells with over 1000 mAh (1 Ah) capacity, as seen in Figure 5. This was a major milestone achieved to demonstrate scalability from coin cells to pouch cells, and represented the next milestone in the battery's development, following the announcement of 500 mAh capacity in September 2023.



Figure 5: Typical G+AI Pouch Cell Prototype To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Please see typical charging and discharging curve of the GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery 1000 mAh cell in Figure 6 showing a nominal voltage of 1.7 volts. Figure 6: Typical Charging and Discharging Curves To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

At the same time, GMG is reviewing a potential investment for the procurement and installation of an automated pouch cell battery pilot plant in its Richlands Australia Facility. The Pilot Plant will enable the Company to produce pouch cells for potential customers to test in battery packs for different applications. Following the successful start-up of the Pilot Plant and successful customer trials, GMG expects to pursue large scale commercial production, as seen in Figure 7.



Figure 7: Pouch Cell Scale Up Process To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Battery Technology Readiness Level The battery technology readiness level ("BTRL") of the Graphene Aluminium-Ion technology remains at Level 4 (see Figure 8). GMG is currently optimizing electrochemical behaviour for pouch cells via ongoing laboratory experimentation. If GMG invests, constructs and commissions a Pilot Plant it is anticipated that the battery technology will progress to BTRL 7 and 8 since the equipment and process needed to make the Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries is the same as those employed to make Lithium Ion Batteries. Figure 8: Battery Technology Readiness Level Source: "The Battery Component Readiness Level (BC-RL) Framework: A technology-specific development framework", Matthew Greenwood et al To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Next Steps Toward Commercialisation & Market Applications The Company continues to see a broad range of applications for a completed GMG Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery - utilising its ultra-high power-density and nominal energy density characteristics. Along with Rio Tinto, a range of global companies have confidentially expressed their interest in working with GMG in the following vertical sectors:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Next Generation Battery Performance GMG's next generation Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery performance data (as tested and calculated on coin cells), as compared to the most commonly available lithium-ion batteries, is shown below in Figure 9, with a list of its beneficial characteristics. The performance of the pouch cells will be communicated upon successfully producing a repeatable and fully 3rd party tested 1000 mAh+ battery pouch cell. Figure 9: Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Comparative Performance Data (for coin cells) Pouch cell performance data could be significantly different and will be published once 1000 mAh+ capacity pouch cells are developed and tested. Source:

*University of Queensland validated GMG testing data based on industry standard estimate methodology from coin cells using a reducing factor of 2.3.

#CATL 3.7V 65Ah NCM Lithium Battery Cell - LiFePO4 Battery (lifepo4-battery ) on 29/09/22 7

$ CATL 3.2V 150Ah LiFePO4 Battery Cell - LiFePO4 Battery (lifepo4-battery ) on 29/09/22 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Important Milestones for the Battery's Development: Important milestones for GMG's Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery Development: Month Important Milestones in the Development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery May 2020 GMG and UQ wins Australian Research Council grant for Graphene battery development

Apr 2021 The University of Queensland and GMG kick off coin cell battery development project

May 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Energy Density and Power Density

Jun 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Cycle Life

Jun 2021 Significant potential battery customer market response to launch of battery

Jul 2021 Investment decision for coin cell battery development centre

Oct 2021 Construction starts for coin cell battery development centre

Oct 2021 Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions and GMG sign Letter of Intent

Dec 2021 Commencement coin cell battery development centre

Dec 2021 Initial coin cell batteries sent for customer feedback

Mar 2022 Initial factory acceptance testing of semi-automated prototype battery cell assembly equipment

Mar 2022 Wood Engineering and GMG Sign a Letter of Intent

May 2022 Rio Tinto and GMG sign Letter of Intent

Jun 2022 Commissioning of Pouch Cell Equipment

Jun 2022 Bob Galyen former chief technology officer of CATL joins GMG technical advisory committee.

Aug 2022 Investment decision for Phase 1 modular Graphene Production Plant

Oct 2022 Significant battery performance, cell and graphene production improvements

Dec 2022 Investment of $600k Battery Development Centre

Feb 2023 Australian Government Approval (AICIS) for production and sale of batteries.

May 2023 Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto signed

May 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 2-3 reached

May 2023 Decision to switch to develop Pouch Cells (instead of Coin Cells)

Jul 2023 Bob Galyen former chief technology officer of CATL joins GMG board of Directors

Sep 2023 Battery Pouch Cell Prototypes Multilayered Auto-Stacker Demonstration

Sep 2023 Reaching 500 mAh capacity battery

Sep 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 4 reached

Nov 2023 Rio Tinto and GMG Partnership Video Launched

Dec 2023 Commissioning of modular Graphene Production Plant

Feb 2024 1000 mAh Capacity Reached

Mar 2024 Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant



About GMG GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability For further information please contact:

