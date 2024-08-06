North Bay Automotive Launches New Website Enabling Online Scheduling In August

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Arcata, California – Aug 6, 2024 – North Bay Automotive, a trusted provider of comprehensive auto repair services and the biggest auto repair shop in Arcata, is excited to announce the launch of their new website, northbay-automotive. The new website, set to go live in August, will make it easier than ever for customers to review our services and appointments for all their auto repair needs.



North Bay Automotive is renowned for its wide range of services, including vehicle diagnostics, routine maintenance, oil changes, brake repairs, AC servicing, tire care, wheel alignment, suspension fixes, check engine light diagnostics and repair, and transmission services. We also offer mobile programming.. Additionally, North Bay Automotive caters to various vehicle makes such as Ford, GM (Chevy, GMC), Toyota, Honda, and Subaru. We are proud to work on American, Asian, and Korean vehicles.



With top-notch technicians and a commitment to quality service, North Bay Automotive has established itself as a go-to destination for reliable auto repair in Arcata. We keep our customers satisfied through clean and professional service.



The new website, northbay-automotive, represents a significant step forward in North Bay Automotive's mission to provide exceptional customer service. The online system will be convenient, ensuring customers' vehicles receive the necessary attention without phone calls or in-person visits to find out information on our services offered. This enhancement aligns with North Bay Automotive's dedication to making the auto repair process as smooth and efficient as possible.



"We are thrilled to introduce our new website," said Chad Grammer, owner of North Bay Automotive. "Our goal has always been to provide top-notch service to our customers, and this new platform will make it even more convenient for them to access our expertise. Whether it's a routine oil change or a complex engine repair, customers can now easily find all information about our services, how to book an appointment, and trust that their vehicles are in good hands from our online platform."



The website's user-friendly interface will offer detailed information about the services provided by North Bay Automotive, allowing customers to understand their options and make informed decisions about their vehicle's care. Additionally, the website will feature special offers and promotions, helping customers save on essential services.



North Bay Automotive invites all current and prospective customers to visit northbay-automotive when it launches in August. Embracing the latest in digital convenience, North Bay Automotive continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction. Besides the website, you can contact our shop at (707) 822-2100 for all of your automotive needs.





