Future Electronics Host Ice Cream Fridays To Show Employee Appreciation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Quebec ( forpressrelease) August 6, 2024 – Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating its employees with Ice Cream Fridays throughout the month of August.



Ice Cream Fridays is a cherished summer tradition at Future Electronics, and invites Montreal employees to the cafeteria every Friday for a refreshing treat. This event is a way for the company to express its gratitude to its hard working employees.



“Celebrating YOU, our amazing employees with a sweet treat,” said the Future team in a communication to employees.



Future Electronics believes that its employees are its greatest asset and regularly organizes events like this to show appreciation for their dedication and hard work. Ice Cream Fridays provide an excellent chance for employees to unwind, enjoy a well-deserved treat, and enjoy quality time with their coworkers and peers.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :-...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics