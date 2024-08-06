Statcomm/PSI Is Now Performance Systems Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Statcomm/PSI has a new name with the same trusted team delivering the same comprehensive fire protection services.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Statcomm/PSI, an all-in-one fire and life safety service provider, has fully merged with Performance Systems Integration, and will be operating solely under the name of Performance Systems Integration going forward.

Customers of Statcomm/PSI will continue receiving the same high-quality comprehensive fire protection services from the same team members. Performance Systems Integration is committed to providing the best code-compliant solutions in the industry.

"We're thrilled to bring Performance Systems Integration to the Greater Bay Area and continue to provide customers with exceptional levels of service," said Performance Systems Integration CEO, Jodi Crawford.

As NFPA compliance experts, the Performance Systems Integration team supports customers with single point of management services and highly trained and certified technicians. Fire protection services include testing, inspection, repair, design, installation and monitoring of fire alarms and sprinkler systems-as well as fire extinguisher and e-light services, and the installation and service of automatic gates, doors, and access control systems.

About Performance Systems Integration

Performance Systems Integration, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is committed to delivering high-quality customer service through its comprehensive compliance services for all fire and life safety installations and inspections. Performance Systems Integration also operates cylinder requalification, cylinder maintenance, and fire equipment parts distribution businesses under the Fire King brand.



With decades of experience in the fire and life safety industry, Performance Systems Integration's highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, Performance Systems Integration's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training.

