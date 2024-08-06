Solidigm Extends AI SSD Portfolio Leadership With Lightning-Fast Additions To Their D7 Product Line

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Today, Solidigm, a leading provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions, announced the launch of the SolidigmTM D7-PS1010 and D7-PS1030 data center solid-state drives (SSDs). As the fastest PCIe 5.0 SSDs1 in volume today, these drives are well suited for the IO intensity found in modern mainstream, mixed, and write-centric workloads.

“The Solidigm D7-PS1010 and D7-PS1030 SSDs were meticulously engineered to meet the increasingly demanding IO requirements across a range of workloads such as general-purpose servers, OLTP, server-based storage, decision support systems and AI/ML,” said Greg Matson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning and Marketing at Solidigm.“In a world where every watt counts, these drives are PCIe 5.0 done right, not only delivering industry-leading four-corner performance,2 but also up to 70% better energy efficiency compared to similar drives by other manufacturers.3”

Available in E3.S and U.2 form factors, the newest Solidigm SSDs come in a range of capacities and endurance options and are a strong extension to the company's portfolio of best-in-industry storage for AI.

D7-PS1010

A standard endurance (SE) drive, the Solidigm D7-PS1010 is available in 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, and 15.36TB capacities. Over a 5-year period, the SE models provide 1.0 drive writes per day (DWPD) and boast substantial maximum lifetime program/erase cycles, with 28 petabytes written (PBW) for the 15.36TB variant. In server-based storage solutions, the D7-PS1010 can accelerate sequential write throughput up to 37 percent faster than drives with similar specifications.4 Offering a balance of performance and capacity, this drive is ideal for a wide range of mainstream applications.

D7-PS1030

A mid-endurance (ME) drive, the Solidigm D7-PS1030 is available in 1.6TB, 3.2TB, 6.4TB, and 12.8TB capacities and offers an impressive 70 PBW for the 12.8TB variant. When placed in an all-flash performance tier for AI workloads, the D7-PS1030 helps overcome hard disk drive (HDD) performance, endurance, and reliability limitations. With write performance more than double that of the previous generation Solidigm drive,5 the D7-PS1030 is particularly suited for operations requiring write-intensive usages such as caching and checkpointing.

The new drives are built to excel at every stage of the AI data pipeline and deliver up to 50 percent higher throughput in certain pipeline phases6 compared to similar drives in their class. These SSDs can be deployed as GPU direct attach drives in GPU servers or as part of a high-performance all-flash tier supporting lower-performing HDDs in network attach storage configurations.

“As AI workloads continue to surge, storage performance becomes critical,” said Ace Stryker, Director of Market Development at Solidigm.“The Solidigm D7-PS1010 and D7-PS1030 are a game-changer for AI-driven enterprises, capable of outperforming competitors at critical stages of the AI pipeline.”

With this launch, Solidigm continues its commitment to delivering industry-leading quality and reliability. By employing methodologies like testing to zero tolerance for data errors,7 built-in redundancies, enhanced power loss management, and engineering for performance consistency over the life of the drive,8 these SSDs far surpass required industry specifications and common practices. Combined with new OCP-compliant thermal management capabilities, and new security capabilities such as secure boot and data at rest protection and attestation, the D7-PS1010 and D7-PS1030 drives are designed to be deployed with utmost confidence in cloud and enterprise usages.

For more information on how Solidigm D7-PS1010 and Solidigm D7-PS1030 drives can help you power your workloads, visit our website .

About Solidigm

Solidigm is a leading global provider of innovative NAND flash memory solutions. Solidigm technology unlocks data's unlimited potential for customers, enabling them to fuel human advancement. Originating from the sale of Intel's NAND and SSD business, Solidigm became a standalone U.S. subsidiary of semiconductor leader SK hynix in December 2021. Headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, Solidigm is powered by the inventiveness of team members in 13 locations around the world. For more information, please visit solidigm and follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn .“Solidigm” is a trademark of SK hynix NAND Product Solutions Corp. (d/b/a Solidigm).

______________________

1 Comparing product specifications and measured real-life workload performance across widely shipping PCIe 5.0 data center SSDs at the industry's highest volume capacity point of 3.84TB (using Solidigm 2023 and 2024 shipments as industry representative data).

2 Four-corner comparison data is based on publicly available information from Samsung, Kioxia, and Micron.

3 Comparing 7.68TB, Samsung PM1743 and Solidigm D7-PS1010. Power is measured using Quarch Technology. Solidigm D7-PS1010 (128KB SW QD128 IOPS/Watt 3,874), Samsung PM1743 (128KB SW QD128 IOPS/Watt 2,272).

4 Workload IO characteristics based on research of publicly available materials conducted by Solidigm. Comparing SolidigmTM D7-PS1010 3.84TB (128KB Seq Write QD128 8.2 MB/s) vs Samsung PM1743 3.84TB (128KB Seq Write QD128 6.0 MB/s).

5 As compared to previous generation SolidigmTM D7-P5520 and D7-P5620.

6 Workload IO characteristics based on research of publicly available materials conducted by Solidigm. SolidigmTM D7-PS1010 7.68TB (32KB SW QD32 9.03GB/s 113us) vs Samsung PM1743 7.68TB (32K SW QD32 6.03GB/s 170us).

7 Solidigm drives are tested to 1E-18 under full range of conditions and cycle counts throughout the life of the drive which is 100X higher than 1E-16 specified in JEDEC – Solid State Drive Requirements and Endurance Test Method (JESD218). .

8 Refer to SolidigmTM D7-PS1010 product specifications for IOPS consistency. Solidigm expects up to 5% variation in throughput between drive-to-drive runs. IOPS variability measured after adjusting SSD cycle limit to simulate end of life behavior. Results are estimated or simulated. Actual results may vary.

