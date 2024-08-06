Knowbe4 Establishes August 6 As National Social Engineering Day

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the establishment of National Social Engineering Day, to be observed annually on August 6th. This new national day, officially recognized by the National Day Calendar, aims to educate individuals and organizations about the risks associated with social engineering tactics used in cyberattacks.

Cybercriminals leverage social engineering tactics in an estimated 98% of cyberattacks, averaging over $4.5 million in damages. They do so by manipulating individuals into inadvertently giving unauthorized access to sensitive business and personal information, which can lead to data breaches, financial losses and significant operational disruptions for both individuals and organizations. By dedicating a national day to this critical issue, KnowBe4 aims to equip people with the knowledge and skills needed to recognize and combat these increasingly sophisticated threats.

"The establishment of National Social Engineering Day serves as a crucial reminder that cybersecurity is not just about technology - it's about people," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "By founding National Social Engineering Day, we're creating an annual reminder for everyone to stay vigilant and informed about the evolving tactics used by cybercriminals. It's a phishy social engineering ocean out there and we need to equip ourselves with the right technology and knowledge to navigate it safely. By educating ourselves and our teams, we can transform the human element from the weakest link to the strongest defense against cyberthreats."

The inaugural National Social Engineering Day will take place on August 6, 2024, coinciding with the birthday of the late Kevin Mitnick, renowned hacker and former Chief Hacking Officer of KnowBe4. Mitnick, often referred to as the world's most famous social engineer, played a significant role in shaping the cybersecurity landscape.

As part of this initiative, KnowBe4 will be providing resources and educational materials to help individuals and organizations understand and combat common social engineering threats. These efforts aim to strengthen the human element in cybersecurity, who serve as the last line of defense against cyberattacks.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About National Day Calendar

Our mission is to spread joy and enthusiasm by celebrating the diverse and unique cultural traditions of the United States. We aim to inspire individuals, families, and communities to come together and enjoy the many fun and festive national days that mark our calendar year.

