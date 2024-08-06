Kamala Harris' Father Prof.Donald Harris Speaking At A Seminar
(MENAFN- NewsIn)
Below is a rare video of Kamala Harris' father Prof Harris speaking at an economics seminar in 1989. He was Professor of Economics at Stanford University, California.
ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN06082024000191011043ID1108523829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.