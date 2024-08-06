Husson Receives $1.5 Million Grant From Harold Alfond Foundation For School Of Technology And Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three year grant supports the School of and Innovation

BANGOR, MAINE, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University has received a $1.5 million, three-year grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to support innovative experiential that prepares students for cutting-edge careers of tomorrow.

The grant will be used by the School of and Innovation, providing salary support for faculty, marketing funding to reach prospective students and scholarships. The school offers degree programs in extended reality, computer information systems, software development and business analytics. It's intended to help the division grow, educating more students.

This is the third Alfond grant received by Husson for the School of Technology and Innovation. An initial $2.2 million Alfond grant was awarded to Husson University in 2022 to support the unique academic programs in existing and emerging fields of technology. An additional grant of $500,000 was awarded in 2023 for continued support.

“The Harold Alfond Foundation has been an incredible partner in building our School of Technology and Innovation programs. As we continue to build momentum and attract new students who want to be trained for jobs in emerging technologies, we are developing a new workforce that will help shape the future economy in Maine and beyond.” said Husson President Lynne Coy-Ogan.

Located in the Husson University College of Business's new Harold Alfond Hall, the school is home to the iEX Center, where extended reality students and faculty work with augmented and virtual reality technologies to develop real-world applications for educational, entertainment and business needs.

“We are very grateful to the Harold Alfond Foundation for their continued support of our high quality and experienced faculty and staff who are experts in these emerging technologies. With their support, we will continue to grow and expand the School of Technology and Innovation,” said College of Business Dean Marie Hansen.“Importantly, we are also able to offer four-year scholarships to students interested in majors that will make them among the first experts in these emerging technologies.”

In addition to working with technology in classes, the School of Technology and Innovation has been building partnerships in the community so students can gain valuable experience working with clients. The creation of an augmented reality application called Project Java, for instance, is being used to create an informative and interactive Husson campus tour. The school is working with partner organizations to use that same technology to create similar tours of nature centers in Maine. Students in SoTI programs have also interned with companies including Bangor Savings Bank, Capital One and the Maine Revenue Service.

“Husson's cutting-edge STEM programming gives students real-world experience applying advanced technologies to business, educational, and social challenges. We, at the foundation, see Husson's innovative approach as critical to providing our students and our state with talented graduates ready to leverage emerging technologies and participate in the growing STEM ecosystem,” said Greg Powell, executive chairman of the Harold Alfond Foundation.

Founded in 1950, the Harold Alfond Foundation furthers the philanthropic legacy of Harold Alfond, the founder of Dexter Shoe Company and a longtime supporter of Maine communities in which he and his family worked and resided. He ensured that his philanthropy would live on by committing nearly all of his wealth to the Foundation, which continues to support charitable causes in the State of Maine. Consistent with Harold Alfond's own giving pattern and philanthropic principles, the Foundation favors education, healthcare, youth development, and other selected charitable causes. For more information, visit the Harold Alfond Foundation websit .

For more than 125 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders for the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson offers quality educational programs in areas including technology; business; health and education; animal care; legal studies; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; and communication. For more information about educational opportunities, visit Husson.edu .

Attachment

Harold Alfond Hall at Husson University

CONTACT: Sarah Walker Caron Husson University 207-992-4925 ...