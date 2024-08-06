EU And Spain Provide €15.5 Million To Pay Social Allowances To Poor Families

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union and Spain have provided €15.5 million to pay social allowances through the National Cash Transfer program.

The European Union said in a statement that 27,561 vulnerable families will benefit from this funding, providing them with crucial support during difficult times.

"Given the current financial crisis experienced by the Palestinian Authority, the European Union and Spain have intervened to fully cover two late payments to eligible beneficiaries in the West Bank."

In Gaza, where the humanitarian crisis is worsening, the European Union indicated that it is working through another support mechanism, as the Union cooperates with the Ministry of Social Development and several international organizations to provide assistance through multiple humanitarian channels.

“While this programme currently faces unprecedented challenges due to the ongoing financial crisis of the Palestinian Authority, this contribution from the EU and Spain confirms our unwavering European commitment to supporting the most vulnerable groups in Palestine. This comes in parallel with our unprecedented humanitarian support to the people of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of families are struggling to meet their basic needs.”

For his part, Head of Spanish Cooperation, Ventura Rodríguez García, said,“For many years, Spain has been providing reliable and predictable support to the Palestinian government, to deliver essential public services to the Palestinian population, ensure ownership and contribute to reducing multidimensional poverty. This year our support focuses on meeting the urgent needs of the most vulnerable families, identified by the Ministry of Social Development, with social assistance benefits.”