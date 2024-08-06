HAI Solutions Announced As Winner Of AANA's Inaugural Rm8 Inov8 Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Rm8 iNov8 Pitch Competition was held August 5 at the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA)'s 2024 Annual in San Diego. The competition showcased innovative solutions that improve patient safety, outcomes, or provider experience for anesthesia providers such as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs), also known as nurse anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists.

HAI Solutions

(HAIS) was the winner of the competition, winning a $15,000 prize and a chance to build its business with Rm8, AANA's innovation lab.

HAI Solutions is developing a unique portfolio of medical devices that addresses the growing plague of contamination within the operating room, emergency room, and intensive care units. HAIS's platform of innovative vascular access technology targets the prevention of healthcare-associated infections like central line bloodstream infection, catheter-related bloodstream infection,

and surgical site infections. The company was co-founded by Nicholas Perrenoud, MSN, CRNA, and Paul Swaney, MBA, with the goal of revolutionizing the delivery of intravenous medication and improving patient safety.

"Winning the Rm8 iNov8 competition is an incredible honor. To share my personal journey on a national stage and have the opportunity to potentially help millions as a future outcome is a dream come true," Perrenoud said. "This recognition is a testament to countless hours of dedication, both of myself and of my team, and the unwavering belief in the power of innovation!"

Rm8 (pronounced "Room 8")'s unique programs and initiatives aim to revolutionize the way healthcare startups are nurtured, supported, and connected with the broader healthcare community. Rm8 provides a supportive environment for members and others to incubate product and service ideas or facilitate growth in emerging startups. With a focus on collaboration, the initiative creates an opportunity to bridge healthcare startups with the nurse anesthesiologist community as well the broader healthcare market.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology