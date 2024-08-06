Electrify Expo San Francisco Returns With Record-Setting Automotive Exhibitors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Electrify San Francisco will be largest EV test drive event in North America, featuring 13 of the largest car manufacturers in the world, including Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, Rivian, Porsche, Lucid, Toyota, Volvo, Nissan and more, offering ride and drives throughout the weekend

The outdoor weekend festival will include EV test drives on the airstrip at Alameda Point to offer attendees a thrilling, one of a kind experience to ride, drive and demo the world's top electric cars & trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, customized EVs and more Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25, tickets can be purchased online and in person



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, is headed back to San Francisco for its fifth stop of the 2024 season. Last year marked the tour's debut in the Bay Area, and in its second year it has amassed the festival's largest auto exhibitor roster to date. Remarkably, this record is not just a milestone for Electrify Expo, but for the entire EV industry, as it is the largest lineup of EV automakers exhibiting their vehicles at any event. The weekend-long festival will take place at Alameda Point on August 24-25 and will allow attendees to experience an array of vehicles, from fully electric SUVs to plug-in hybrids, alongside e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric mobility products.

California has always been a leader in EV adoption, and in the Bay Area, the appetite for electric is growing strong. Last year, electric vehicles in San Francisco made up 34 percent of new auto registrations , largely due to the desire to own the newest advanced technology and the investment the state has made in EV infrastructure. Citizen and government commitment to EVs has broadened the market in San Francisco and made Electrify Expo's unique offerings a hotspot for automakers and attendees alike.

Thirteen of the largest automakers in the world will host ride and drives, getting people in the seat of their most sought after models that are leading the electric revolution including Toyota, Ford, Kia, Rivian, Porsche, Tesla, Volvo, Nissan, Lexus, Vinfast, Lucid, BMW and Hyundai, making Electrify Expo the largest EV event of its kind.

“Electrify Expo has become North America's preferred way to experience all things electric,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo.“The days of test driving vehicles in the basement of a convention center are behind us, so to truly deliver on the converting qualities of EVs to first-time electric vehicle shoppers, it is critical that consumers have real, authentic and exhilarating experiences behind the wheel, and that's what Electrify Expo is bringing to the people.”

Special Attractions for San Francisco



Nissan makes its Electrify Expo debut with its ARIYA and LEAF models as well as its Formula E Show Car

The brand new Volvo Cars Electric Drive will take guests on an dynamic experience highlighting the in-car features & benefits of the latest fully electric Volvo products including C40 & XC40 Recharge.

Rivian is bringing its full vehicle lineup, including the all-new R2 and R3, and offering test drives in the R1T and R1S

The Amazon Recharge Zone will address frequently asked questions pertaining to purchasing an EV, as well as debunking EV myths, through a full weekend of programming.

The Ford Thrill Zone will be back to take attendees for a spin in the Mustang Mach-E® GT with a professional driver for a hot lap. A huge turnout of 2-wheel brands will also be present offering demos including traditional e-bike manufacturers, high speed e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycle manufacturers.

Electrify Expo is the perfect place for anyone in the EV space, from the newcomer to the seasoned veteran. Vehicle models expected to be either on display and/or available for unlimited demos include:



BMW : i4, i5, i7, iX, 330e, X5 50e, XM

Ford : Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning

Hyundai : IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, KONA EV

Kia : EV9, Sorento, EV6, Carnival HEV, Niro EV Wave, Sportage PHEV

Lexus : 2024 RZ 450e, 2024 RX 450h+, 2024 NX 450h+, 2024 TX 550h+

Lucid : Air models

Nissan : ARIYA, LEAF

Porsche : Taycan

Rivian : R1T, R1S, R2, R3

Tesla : Cybertruck, Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Toyota : Grand Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, RAV 4 Prime, bZ4X, SiriusXM (Sienna HV)

Vinfast : VF8, VF9 Volvo : EX30, C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, EX90



For more information and to purchase tickets to Electrify Expo visit . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ... .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo's events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at