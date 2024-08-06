Abs & Aprons Founder Jeff Major Launches World's First Follow Along, Hour By Hour 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

30 Day Keto Dream Body Starter - The Course of All Courses!

Abs & Aprons Before & After Transformations 1

Abs & Aprons Before & After Transformations 2

Abs and Aprons Logo

Designed to transform ones body and life in just 30 days with Expert Guidance, Personalized Workouts, and Easy Meal Preps

- AntionetteWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Major, the acclaimed NASM Certified Nutrition Coach and Personal Trainer, and founder of Abs & Aprons, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program . Designed specifically for busy individuals, this innovative program promises to deliver life-changing results through a structured, hand-held approach to fitness and nutrition. Jeff built a program at a price point that anyone can afford, no matter their economic status as he believes anyone should have access to this.The 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program offers a comprehensive, step-by-step plan that combines quick and easy 15-minute keto meal preps with personalized workouts tailored to each participant's unique body type. With lifetime access available at a special pre-launch price of just $49 (normally $499), this program is both affordable and accessible, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to transform their body and lifestyle.Key Features of the Program:. Personalized Workouts: Expertly crafted routines designed for different body types (ectomorph, mesomorph, endomorph) that can be performed anywhere, anytime.. Quick Keto Meal Preps: Delicious, nutritious meals that can be prepared in just 15 minutes, perfect for busy schedules.. Mindset Mastery: Techniques to cultivate a positive, winning mindset, paving the way for lasting transformation.. Extensive Resources: Lifetime access to 200+ video trainings, daily practice exercises, meal prep guides, and live weekly Q&A sessions with Jeff Major.. Community Support: Join a private group for accountability, motivation, and support from like-minded individuals on the same journey.Success Stories:"Jeff helped me lose 70 lbs in just 7 months. I followed his guidance to a T and succeeded!"- Antionette"Saying 'Yes' was zero risk thanks to their money-back guarantee. Jeff helped me achieve a 6-pack in just 6 months!"- Brian"The training breaks everything down into an easy-to-follow process. Insanely worth it if you're on the path to your dream body goals."- AliciaJeff Major has been passionate about health and wellness from a young age. Starting with simple exercises at home, he eventually became a fully accredited NASM Certified Nutrition Coach and Personal Trainer. His years of experience and dedication to helping others achieve their fitness goals inspired him to create Abs & Aprons and launch the 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program."I wish I had someone to hand-hold me when I was learning all this myself," says Jeff Major. "With the right guidance, anyone can optimize their body, feel happier, and achieve their true potential."To celebrate the launch, the 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program is available at an exclusive pre-launch price of $49. This offer includes lifetime access to the program and all its resources. Interested individuals are encouraged to act quickly as the offer expires soon.About Abs & Aprons:Abs and Aprons is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their fitness and health goals through affordable, high-quality programs. Founded by Jeff Major, the company focuses on providing expert guidance, personalized plans, and unwavering support to transform lives.For more information or to enroll in the 30 Day Keto Dream Body Program, please visit:

