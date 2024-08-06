Mushroom The Rottweiler Crowned People's Gas Ambassadog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mushroom the Rottweiler

Adorable Rottweiler, Mushroom, steals hearts and wins title of People's AmbassaDOG, promoting safety with "Call 811 Before You Dig" campaign.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mushroom, a lovable Rottweiler, has been officially named the 2024 People's Gas AmbassaDOG. After a spirited competition and overwhelming public support, Mushroom emerged victorious from a field of five furry contenders to claim the coveted title.As the new face of People's Gas's“Call 811 Before You Dig” campaign, Mushroom will be making appearances throughout the year to spread awareness about the importance of contacting 811 at least two business days before starting any digging project. By calling 811, homeowners and contractors can request that underground utility lines be marked, preventing accidental strikes that can cause injuries, property damage, and environmental harm.Mushroom's owner, Joseph Giannini, is thrilled about his dog's new role.“Mushroom is a natural-born charmer with a heart of gold,” said Giannini.“We're excited to work with People's Gas to promote such an important message in a fun and engaging way.”Mushroom is a sweet and gentle Rottweiler who loves meeting new people and giving kisses. His calm demeanor and love for the camera make him the perfect candidate to represent People's Gas.Media outlets are invited to schedule interviews with Mushroom and Joseph Giannini. The dynamic duo is available for live appearances, news segments, and photo opportunities.About People's GasPeople's Gas is a natural gas delivery company serving customers in Chicago and its suburbs. The company is committed to safety and providing reliable service to its customers. For more information, visit peoplesgasdelivery

Joseph Giannini

Class in the City

+1 585-553-1321

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram