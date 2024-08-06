Paris Olympics: Vinesh Goes For Gold, Women's TT Team Eyes Medal Round, Antim Gets Into Act (Full Schedule)

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, Aug 7 (IANS) Indian women's wrestling will have its biggest day when Vinesh Phogat participates in the 50 kg freestyle final, hoping to win a historic maiden medal for the country in the Olympic Games here on Wednesday. Vinesh, who made history by becoming the first woman wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics, will take on Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt of the United States on Mat B at the Champ-de-Mars Arena at 9.45 p.m. IST.

The Indian women's table team will hope to emulate her stunning wins when it takes on Germany in a quarterfinal even as wrestler Antim Panghal, golfers Aditi Ashok and Disha Dagar, and weightlifting hope Mirabai Chanu get into the act on another crucial day for India at Paris Olympics

All eyes will be on the table tennis team of Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath which will take on the higher-ranked Germany hoping to get into the semifinals. They will get into action at 1.30 p.m. IST.

Aditi Ashok, who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, along with Diksha will start their campaign in Round 1 of Women's Individual Stroke Play.

In athletics, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare and triple jumpers Abdulla Narangolintevida and Praveen Chithravel will get into action in the first round of their respective events.

But the biggest event in athletics for India will be the men's 3000m Steeplechase final in which Avinash Sable will be going for a medal. The final will be held at 01:13 IST on Thursday.

In the evening, Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Mirabai Chanu will attempt to win a medal in a second successive Olympics when she gets into action in the women's 49 kg weightlifting at

India's full schedule on August 7:

11:00 IST – Athletics -- Marathon Race Walk Relay Mixed (Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Choudhary)

12:30 IST – Golf - Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 (Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar)

13:30 IST – Table tennis - Women's Team Quarterfinal (India v Germany)

13:35 IST – Athletics – Men's High Jump Qualification, (Sarvesh Anil Kushare)

13:45 IST – Athletics – Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Jyothi Yarraji)

14:30 IST – Wrestling – Women's Freestyle 53 kg 1/8 Round (Antim Panghal v Zeynep Tetgil (TUR)

21:45 IST - Wrestling - Women's 50 kg freestyle Final (Vinesh Phogat v Sarah Ann Hilderbrandt)

22:45 IST – Athletics – Men's Triple Jump Qualification (Abdulla Narangolintevida and Praveen Chithravel)

23:00 IST - Weightlifting -- women's 49 kg (Mirabai Chanu)

01:13 (Thursday) IST – Athletics – Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable)