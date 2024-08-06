Andhra Pradesh To Boost Handloom & Textile Sector To Make It Second Largest Employer

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Aug 6 (KNN) Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) K. Sunitha has outlined an ambitious plan to transform the sector into the state's second-largest employment provider after agriculture.

During a meeting with district Collectors on Monday, August 5, Sunitha laid out a comprehensive strategy to achieve this goal.

The plan includes establishing garmenting units and encouraging textile investments in border districts. This initiative aims to create new employment opportunities and boost economic growth in these areas.

Additionally, Sunitha emphasised the importance of increasing student intake in textile engineering institutes in Guntur and Madakasira, ensuring a skilled workforce for the growing industry.

A key aspect of the strategy involves identifying individuals with handloom and handicraft skills through a comprehensive skill census. This will help in leveraging existing talent and preserving traditional crafts.

The formation of new weaver cooperative societies is also on the agenda, with elections scheduled from September 21 to December 6, fostering a structured approach to the sector's development.

To promote handloom products, Sunitha suggested encouraging government employees to wear handloom attire every Monday. This move is expected to increase visibility and demand for locally produced textiles.

The plan also includes organising exhibitions and melas to showcase local products, providing a platform for artisans to display and sell their creations.

Sunitha emphasised the importance of leveraging financial assistance from NABARD for various programs, including the Rural Haat initiative, GI registration, and the Cluster Development Programme. She also stressed the need to identify new handloom clusters to further boost the sector.

These measures are aimed at providing necessary support and infrastructure for the growth of the handloom and textile industry.

Addressing environmental concerns, the Principal Secretary urged a shift from plastic to more eco-friendly materials for cotton storage to prevent post-harvest contamination.

She recommended implementing the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) programme in Kurnool, Guntur, and Palnadu districts, promoting sustainable cotton farming practices.

In an innovative approach to tackle water hyacinth, Sunitha suggested using the plant for weaving baskets instead of resorting to harmful pesticides that contaminate water bodies. This eco-friendly solution addresses both environmental and economic concerns.

To promote local products, district officials were encouraged to conduct buyer-seller meets and provide prime locations for handloom and handicraft stalls in high-footfall areas.

This initiative aligns with the One District One Product awards scheme, aimed at highlighting unique local crafts and products, thereby boosting their visibility and sales.

