New Delhi, Aug 6 (KNN) In a significant development in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, former Prime H.D. Deve Gowda expressed deep concern over the sluggish growth of Karnataka's sector.

During a discussion on the of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gowda highlighted the stark contrast between Karnataka's meager 2.58 per cent annual growth in renewable energy and the national average of 14 per cent.

Gowda, a senior member of the Janata Dal (Secular), praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's for its decade-long efforts in promoting renewable energy across India. He acknowledged the absence of corruption in the power sector and other related areas under the current administration.

"Over the years, the importance of renewable energy in India has only grown upwards," Gowda stated, emphasising the critical role of clean energy in ensuring sustainable development for India's 1.4 billion population. He traced India's renewable energy journey from hydroelectric power to the current focus on solar and wind energy.

While commending the significant strides made in increasing non-fossil fuel and solar energy capacities, Gowda pointed out several areas of concern that require immediate attention.

He stressed the need to address regional disparities in renewable energy development, calling for proper support to lagging states.

The former prime minister also cautioned against a hasty transition to renewable energy, expressing concerns about potential impacts on the country's biodiversity.

He specifically mentioned the installation of renewable energy plants in agricultural and ecologically sensitive areas as a point of worry.

This intervention by a seasoned political figure like Deve Gowda underscores the complex challenges facing India's renewable energy sector.

As the country strives to meet its international commitments and domestic energy needs, balancing rapid growth with environmental concerns and regional development remains a critical task for policymakers.

