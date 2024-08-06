Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Advances Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment With Innovative Nanotherapeutics

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Clene is developing a new class of drugs that hold the potential to transform the lives of millions suffering from debilitating conditions such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”), Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”), and Parkinson's (“PD”)

CNM-Au8(R), Clene's lead drug candidate, is a fundamentally new approach for treating the underlying factors contributing to ALS, MS, and PD, by restoring neuronal and function ALS, the most prevalent adult-onset progressive motor neuron disease, affects approximately 30,000 people in the U.S.

At the forefront of Clene's innovations is CNM-Au8, a gold nanocrystal suspension currently in development. CNM-Au8 is designed to act as a treatment for ALS, MS, and PD by restoring neuronal health and function. The drug works by increasing cell energy production and...

