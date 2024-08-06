Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Releases“Noteworthy” Weight-Loss Results From Recent Animal Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, is reporting recent results from its WEIGHT-A24-1 animal study. A recent article notes that interim results, which are based on the first 28 days of dosing, are“noteworthy,” including all animals showing either a noticeable decrease in the rate of body weight gain or the beginning of weight reduction. According to the article, the study was designed to the impact of Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH on glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”) drugs for the potential treatment of diabetes and weight loss; the article noted that this study marks a“significant milestone” for the company because it is the first time Lexaria has used liraglutide in any of its GLP-1 studies.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

