Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference Plays Pivotal Role In Shaping The Future Of Web3, Finance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist

is Canada's largest and most high-profile Web3, blockchain and event. Serving as an essential for ideas and collaboration, the conference has proven to be an important global gathering helping shape the future of Web3. This year's event is scheduled for August 13-14, 2024, in Toronto, Canada; the event will run alongside

ETHToronto

and

ETHWomen

Hackathons, the largest web3 hackathons in Canada. During Futurist 2023, reporter Daniel Bruno solicited quotes from onsite attendees experiencing the excitement of the event. What they said sets the tone for this year's dynamic must-attend Blockchain Futurist Conference.“We have attended as a sponsor since the inception, and we can see the momentum growing. We think this is the best and only event in Canada that gives everyone an opportunity to learn about crypto and Web3,” said Peter I of VirgoCX.

To view the full article, visit



About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Untraceable's Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and most high-profile blockchain and cryptocurrency event. Like no other conference, this annual event is tailored to foster engagement from its participants with hands on technology weaved into every aspect of the conference. The event brings together a global audience of attendees, including startups, investors, developers, enterprise leaders, financial institutions, researchers, academics, and emerging tech pioneers, to build the future. Attendees can expect to hear leading experts discuss trends, showcase the newest tech and debate topics that are sure to shape this technological revolution. For more information about the event, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN