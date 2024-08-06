Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Schedules Release Of Q1 2025 Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders, is announcing that it will host a call and webcast on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET). During the call and webcast, the company will report results for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2024 (“Q1 2025”). In addition, Vistagen will provide a corporate update. Interested participants should dial 1-877-407-9716 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-201-493-6779 (toll/international) and enter the conference ID 13748020. Alternatively, partners can listen to the audio webcast of the conference call.

To listen to the audio webcast, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a late clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders based on its pioneering approach and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry. Designed exclusively as nasal sprays administered at microgram level doses, Vistagen's diversified pipeline of pherine product candidates rapidly activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity to impact olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry. Favorable safety profiles have been observed in all clinical studies of Vistagen's pherine product candidates completed to date. Vistagen's neuroscience pipeline also includes an oral prodrug with the potential to modulate NMDA receptor activity in multiple neurological conditions, such as levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease therapy and neuropathic pain. Vistagen is passionate about creating novel and differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for millions of people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN