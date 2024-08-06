Investornewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Justcbd Brand Launches New Calm, Sleep Gummies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, through its JustCBD brand, has unveiled two new products: JustCBD+ Calm Gaba & L-Theanine Mixed Berry Gummies and JustCBD+ Sleep Magnesium and Melatonin Raspberry Gummies. These new gummy products are formulated to support stress management, promote relaxation and enhance sleep quality. Specifically, the JustCBD+ Calm Gaba & L-Theanine Mixed Berry Gummies are renowned for their calming properties while the JustCBD+ Sleep Magnesium & Melatonin Raspberry Gummies are designed to promote a restful night's sleep.

JustCBD offers high-quality CBD products made from organically sourced hemp grown in the United States. The brand includes a wide range of CBD items, including everything from gummies and oil to soothing creams and pet treats.

“We are thrilled to expand our product line with these innovative gummies,” said Flor Growth CEO Clifford Starke.“Our mission is to enhance the lives of our customers, and these new products are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, effective solutions.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 different countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

