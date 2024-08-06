Miningnewsbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Q2 2024 Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is announcing the date for its upcoming call and webcast. The call is slated to begin at 11 a.m. EDT on Aug. 8, 2024. During the call, management will discuss the company's second-quarter 2024 results as well as project developments. The call will also include time for questions and answers, with those on the call able to ask questions directly over the phone. Those wanting to participate can dial (888) 210-3454 toll free in North American, then use conference ID number 3232920. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the call ends.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. The company also owns a 48.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment of $225

million in the companies. His annual salary is $1.

.

