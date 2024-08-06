Professional Photographer (PPA) Designates Fundy Designer's New Design Wizard As A 2024 Hot Ones For New And Notable Pro Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Design Wizard automatically retouches photos, designs an album, multiple wall art collections, and cards in a single click.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundy Software announced its selection in Professional Photographers Hot Ones Buyers Guide for its newly released

Fundy Designer v11 Design Wizard. The February launch of the Design Wizard revolutionizes professional photographers workflow and ability to sell more to every client with ease.

Fundy Designer v11 introduces a host of innovative features designed to streamline and automate the editing and design process! With the v11 Design Wizard, in one click, photographers can:



Auto Intelligent Skin Retouch an entire shoot.

Design a complete wedding or portrait album effortlessly.

Create multiple wall art collections tailored to fit rooms and increase sales. Design companion cards that are easy add-ons.

"For new photographers, v11 is going to transform your business. The fact that you can create your album, wall art, and thank you cards with just one click is game-changing."

- Michael T. Davis, Michael T Davis Photography

This latest PPA Hot Ones designation is one of many for Fundy Software since 2011, when it was first awarded the "Best Album Design Software". Since then, Fundy Designer has continuously expanded its offering so professional photographers have the tools to sell more and better print products to their clients, creating financial opportunities for themselves and printed legacies for their clients.

About Fundy Software

Founded in 2008, Portland, Oregon-based Fundy Software is the creator of Fundy Designer, a professional design and IPS suite for professional photographers. It provides photographers the creative freedom to design, sell, proof and print albums, wall art collections, cards, studio magazines and more quickly and easily. Their professional tools such as Auto Design, One Click Skin Retouching, Online Proofing, and more, save photographers countless hours and drive sales. Visit to learn more and download the free trial. Stand alone Social Design App:

