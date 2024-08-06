Beer Institute Releases June 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2024: The June 2024 estimate is 14,400,000 barrels, a decrease of 4.8% compared to June 2023 removals of 15,127,351.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,198,891 11,495,925 2.7% 297,034 February 11,031,525 12,084,055 9.5% 1,052,530 March 14,702,746 12,333,899 -16.1% -2,368,847 April 12,845,943 12,424,242 -3.3% -421,701 May 12,755,183 13,476,281 5.7% 721,098 June 15,127,351 14,400,000 -4.8% -727,351 YTD 77,661,639 76,214,402 -1.9% -1,447,237

The July 2024 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on September 4, 2024.

