Idaho Milk Products Releases Updated Sustainability Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jerome, I.D., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products, a global leader in milk proteins, is proud to announce the release of its latest sustainability report . This comprehensive report represents a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, transparency, and positive impact.

In 2022, Idaho Milk Products embarked on a process to rebuild its sustainability from the ground up. By integrating data, insights, and stakeholder feedback, a robust foundation for lasting change was established. The updated platform features metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs), allowing for more accurate progress tracking. From carbon emissions reduction to water conservation, every step forward is quantified. By forging strategic partnerships with customers, industry experts, and local communities, Idaho Milk Products actively seeks to extend its positive influence beyond organizational boundaries.

Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products, stated,“The most important aspect of our work over the last few years has been to take the existing solid foundation of our sustainable business model and link it in a real way to what we do, what we measure and what we talk about every day. This report reflects a snapshot of how we are doing and what we view as important as we strive for continuous improvement.”

Jeremy Pike, Sustainability Platform Leader at Idaho Milk Products, stated,“I am thrilled to unveil this comprehensive update on our sustainability initiatives. We have an inherent responsibility to strengthen our positive impact, and I am excited to continue pushing the boundaries of science and innovation to drive meaningful change.”

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader. It supplies Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate Powder (MPP), and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated, consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

